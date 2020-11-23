Five persons were charged and 44 fixed penalty tickets were issued during traffic operations at the weekend in the Central and Western Policing Districts.

Charged for Driving Without a Driver’s Licence were Jamie Peters of Upper Depradine Street Gouyave St John, Lydon Marryshow, 39 years, Businessman, of St Paul’s St George, Kenson Julien, 23 years, Fisherman of Petite Martinique, Andre Brown, 47 years, Carpenter of Grand Anse Valley St George and Ezekiel Peters, 31 years, Mason of Concord St John.

246 vehicles were stopped and searched collectively.

Meanwhile, in the St Andrew Policing District, a quantity of ammunition was confiscated after a vehicle was intercepted in Richmond. Two people are in police custody assisting with investigation.

Office of Commissioner of Police

