An appeal is being made to market vendors to ensure that they carry their receipt books (Memorandum of Sale) at all times to show proof of ownership of the praedial produce in their possession.

Those that are found in possession of praedial produce without valid documents, which should include the name and contact number of the person from whom the produce is bought, are liable to be criminally prosecuted according to the Praedial Larceny Act.

Farmers are encouraged to be on their guard and make sure their produce are secured and are not in easy reach of thieves.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is also appealing to the general public to be on heightened alert and not provide a market for stolen praedial produce. The buying of stolen praedial produce constitutes an offence and persons can face criminal prosecution.

As we embrace yet another festive season the RGPF will be doing all it possible can to identify and target those engaged in the theft of praedial produce.

CRD

