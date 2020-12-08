The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation will commence urgent work on the Cottage Road in Rosemount, St John.

In this regard, the Cottage Road will be closed from Wednesday, 9 December 2020 to Sunday, 31 January 2021 to facilitate the construction of box culvert and widening of the roadway.

The general public is advised to make use of the Brothers Road as an alternative route. Residents and farmers in the area will be able to gain access to their properties on either end of the Cottage Road.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.