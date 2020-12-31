Permission granted by the Commissioner of Police to 2 business entities to conduct fireworks display, traditionally done to ring in the new year, has been rescinded.

Additionally, no permission will be granted to any individual or entity for such activities.

Therefore, there will be no fireworks display or other social gatherings to herald in the start of 2021.

The RGPF encourages all citizens to comply with ALL existing protocols in place and avoid breaching any of them. Failure to do so may result in criminal prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Rank and File of the RGPF wishes everyone a safe and productive 2021 and thank the public for its continued support and understanding.

Office of Commissioner of Police

