The general public is informed that effective Friday, 18 December 2020, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, and LPG Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada will be as follows:
GRENADA
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$12.91/IG
|$13.22/IG
|Diesel
|$11.96/IG
|$12.51/IG
|Kerosene
|$6.08/IG
|$6.57/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$40.00
|$40.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$168.90
|$176.45
|Bulk
|$1.75/lb
|$1.85/lb
|Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder
|$37.00
|$37.00
CARRIACOU
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$13.09/IG
|$13.40/IG
|Diesel
|$12.14/IG
|$12.69/IG
|Kerosene
|$6.27/IG
|$6.76/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$49.00
|$49.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$191.90
|$199.45
|Bulk
|$1.75/lb
|$1.85/lb
|Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder
|$46.00
|$46.00
PETITE MARTINIQUE
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$7.59/IG
|$7.90/IG
|Diesel
|$6.64/IG
|$7.19/IG
|Kerosene
|$6.27/IG
|$6.76IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$49.00
|$49.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$191.90
|$199.45
|Bulk
|$1.75/lb
|$1.85/lb
|Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder
|$46.00
|$46.00
The new retail prices are computed based on the average FOB costs, that is ex-refinery prices, for the period 10 November 2020 to 13 December 2020.
Consumers are strongly encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance, of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.
Energy Division
Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport & Implementation
You see what is going on here and I am pointing my finger straight at the government of Grenada.
This is so wrong in so many ways as most of us just about coping with all these challenges we have to deal with and now they gone ahead and increase the price of gas.
As we know a large percentage of the price goes directly to the government so why pass this increase in the public.
This is not helping the citizens of the country at this difficult time.