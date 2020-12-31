In a bid to ring in the New Year by celebrating citizens, especially frontline workers, the Government of Grenada has granted permission to the Royal Grenada Police Force and to several designated hotel facilities to launch displays of fireworks, as is customary on New Year’s Eve.

Government believes that ringing in 2021 with fireworks is a most fitting way to pay homage to the people of Grenada, who, like populations around the world, have had a very difficult 2020 – none more so than the healthcare, security and other workers at the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is important to note that permission given for specific displays of fireworks is in no way an approval for parties and other gatherings.

The emergency rules for social gatherings, quarantining, and other restrictions are firmly in effect, so too is the curfew which begins at 8 pm and ends at 5 am. During those hours, everyone must remain confined to his or her yard space.

The showcasing of fireworks is granted to specific facilities and areas, and the managers responsible have already been given an outline by health officials of what is permissible.

During the midnight displays, visitors as well as locals must already be confined to their accommodation or yard space.

The Government, and in particular the Ministry of Health, wishes everyone a happy and safe New Year.

GIS

