The Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) has announced the appointment of its new Board of Directors. The 10-member Board is chaired by Mrs Anya Chow Chung, CEO of Geo. F Huggins & Company (Grenada) Limited, who has been re-appointed to the role effective 15 November 2020. Mrs Chow Chung brings a wealth of private sector experience to the position and will serve for a 2-year period.

Other directors appointed to the Board include:

Ms Desiree Stephen – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment

– Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment ASP Leroy Joseph – Head of the Immigration Department

– Head of the Immigration Department Mr Whyme Cox – Civil Engineer; Planning and Development Manager, Nawasa

– Civil Engineer; Planning and Development Manager, Nawasa Mr Algernon Belfon – Comptroller of Customs, Customs Department

– Comptroller of Customs, Customs Department Ms Rachael Payne – Ministry of Finance

– Ministry of Finance Mr Vaughn Haynes – Private Sector Business Operator

– Private Sector Business Operator Mr Angus Modeste – Carriacou and Petite Martinique Representative

– Carriacou and Petite Martinique Representative Mr Sydney Charles – Former Operations Manager, GAA

– Former Operations Manager, GAA Ms Sheila Harris – Attorney-at-Law

Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment, Dr the Hon. Clarice Modeste-Curwen, welcomed the new board saying their guidance in shaping the policy and direction for the Grenada Airports Authority will be of utmost importance to the growth and development of the tourism sector for Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique.

Incoming Board Chair Mrs Chow Chung stated, “The challenge before us is great given the ongoing global pandemic and its impact on regional and international travel. However, the diverse expertise of members on the incoming board bodes well for the positive development of the sector and in helping to provide strong strategic direction to the management team of the GAA over the next 2 years.”

