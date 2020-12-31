Grenada has joined other countries in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), in pledging support for the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, amidst signs of increased activity recorded at the La Soufriere volcano.

The alert level for the volcano was raised to orange this week, the third highest of 4 levels, following signs of an effusive eruption – slow emission of magma.

The increased activity prompted OECS leaders to meet in emergency session on Thursday and several pledges of support for St Vincent were forthcoming.

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell who attended the meeting, pledged Grenada’s willingness, in collaboration with St George’s University, to make available up to 2,000 beds on the campus, should an eruption of the volcano create the need for Vincentians to evacuate.

The Prime Minister has also indicated that Grenada will offer any other support that it can, within its limited means, to assist the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Scientists are continuing to closely monitor the activity levels at the volcano and will provide the necessary updates, which will in turn guide the actions of Grenada and other neighbouring countries in coming to the assistance of their brothers and sisters.

GIS

