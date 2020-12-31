The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry informs the public of the closure of the Hunting Season effective 31 December 2020.

The season will remain CLOSED from 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2021.

Animals that should not be hunted during the closed period are as follows:

MANICOU (Murine Opossum)

TATOU (Nine banded Armadillo)

MONKEY (Cercopithecus mona)

IGUANA (Iguana iguana)

RAMIER (Scaly-naped Pigeon)

The Ministry cautions that hunting during the CLOSED season carries a penalty of $1,000 or a term of 6 months imprisonment.

