Grenada’s eldest citizen, Leonora Masima Noel of L’Esterre in Carriacou, who was honoured by Her Majesty the Queen in 2016, celebrated her 119th birthday on 10 December 2020.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, accompanied by staff from the Department of Social Development in that Ministry, visited Noel to honour her milestone achievement.

Noel was born in Venezuela and migrated to Carriacou at an early age. Although she is possibly the eldest person alive in the world today, Noel remains undocumented as evidence of her birth date cannot be found or traced.

In an interview following the visit to Noel, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, said that in the absence of documentary proof, Noel is recognised as the eldest person in the State of Grenada. She explained that the Government continues to lead the search for evidence which will place her as the eldest person alive in the world.

During the years, Noel has said foods such as coo-coo, ochro, fish and other organically produced foods, which she consumed throughout her life, played a pivotal role in her health and longevity. Noel is a mother of five. One son and a daughter are deceased, while two daughters and one son are still alive.

She resides with her eldest daughter, Ruthy Bristol, who celebrated her 88th birthday earlier this year.

Minister Maturine-Stewart added that the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government is also preparing to celebrate birthdays with additional centenarians recorded in the island’s Senior Citizen Registry, in 2021.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

