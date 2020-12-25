Today, Thursday, 24 December, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 7 new positive cases of Covid-19 in Grenada, bringing the number of active cases to 55.

Five of the new cases are locals, who are connected in some way to individuals who previously tested positive. Two of the new cases are imported, having arrived in Grenada, gone directly into quarantine and tested positive on day 4.

All positive individuals are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms, and are all in quarantine or isolation. Since the last report, 7 individuals who had tested positive, were medically cleared.

The Ministry of Health continues to implore the compliance of the general population, since it is easy to transmit/contract the virus when more people are out and about, especially during a festive period, such as we are now celebrating.

The Ministry of Health continues to urge everyone to stay alert this festive season. Please remember to observe all protocols. Always practice frequent washing and sanitising of hands; wearing masks over the nose and mouth while in public spaces; maintaining physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others, and obeying the rules for quarantining and isolation.

It is easy to get carried away in the spirit of the holidays, but remember that no social gatherings are permitted, outside of weddings and funerals, which are limited to 10 people. Celebrate the holidays with only members of your household physically present at any gathering.

From the United Kingdom to North America, and including our own neighbours in the Caribbean, we know that everyone is experiencing a less than desirable Christmas. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected this Holiday Season.

With hearts of gratitude for every life saved and every life lived, the Minister and Staff of the Ministry of Health thank everyone for their cooperation and support during this pandemic.

GIS

