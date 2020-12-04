The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) advises the general public, and in particular motorists, that repairs to the Mt Nesbit Public Road, Gouyave, St John, has been completed and as such the road is now open to vehicular traffic.

The Royal Grenada Police Force and the Ministry of Works thank the public for their patience and understanding.

RGPF

