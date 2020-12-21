Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, will deliver a national address Monday night, in which he is expected to announce the imposition of a curfew.

The curfew is intended to go into effect at 8 pm on Monday, 21 December 2020. It has become necessary as part of intensified efforts to contain the recently detected cluster of Covid-19 cases, which experienced a further spike Sunday with the confirmation of additional positive cases.

The full scope of Government’s heightened measures to safeguard the population will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting that will precede the Prime Minister’s address.

Dr Mitchell assures the nation, ahead of his address that a 24-hour lockdown will not be implemented at this time.

He said, “Daytime operation of businesses, including supermarkets, will continue as normal. Therefore, there is no need for panic buying and creating unnecessarily large gatherings which in turn create the environment for potential exposure to the deadly virus. Business owners and managers, I call on you to firmly implement the required protocols and ensure that customers are wearing their masks appropriately, sanitising upon entry and remaining socially distanced.”

The Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast on GIS TV, Channel 22 at 8 pm on Monday and will be available on the GIS Facebook and YouTube pages. Persons can also tune in via other radio and television stations and social media platforms.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.