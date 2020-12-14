Prime Minister Dr the Rt. Honourable Keith Mitchell will address the nation at 8 pm today, Monday, 14 December 2020.
Dr Mitchell will speak about the recent spike in Covid-19 cases among other matters of national importance.
The address will be broadcast live on GIS Ch. 22 and the GIS Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as other mainstream and social media channels including GBN TV, Channel 20, MTV Channel 18, Power 95.1 FM, Real FM 91.5 & 91.9, Boss 104.1 and 104.9 FM and Sister Isles Radio 92.9 FM.
GIS
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
At least u guys are in the islands. You can be outside, its warm. You can still see your neighbors ge grateful. It’s cold for people like me. Some people live in small spaces. Not everyone has a house.
Well storm, why is it so hard for people like you to understand what’s going on in the world. If only someone in your family had to deal with the virus or lost relatives. Maybe then u will understand..an once of prevention is better than any cure. Wake and smell the Rose’s. I see people die on my left and on my right. Only by the mercies of our God I’m well. Be grateful. For he has kept u..only god can do it.
Not looking as we are faced with some urgent action needed by us all prior to the Christmas event around the corner.
We all had a restricted existence for almost a year and some folks might be thinking of going out over the festive period and have a ball but I think that will be a bit premature if the prime minister has anything to do about it.