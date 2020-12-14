Prime Minister Dr the Rt. Honourable Keith Mitchell will address the nation at 8 pm today, Monday, 14 December 2020.

Dr Mitchell will speak about the recent spike in Covid-19 cases among other matters of national importance.

The address will be broadcast live on GIS Ch. 22 and the GIS Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as other mainstream and social media channels including GBN TV, Channel 20, MTV Channel 18, Power 95.1 FM, Real FM 91.5 & 91.9, Boss 104.1 and 104.9 FM and Sister Isles Radio 92.9 FM.

GIS

