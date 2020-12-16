The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is appealing to all motorists and road users to take personal responsibility for their safety this Holiday Season, by taking extra precautions and always obey our road traffic regulations.

Motorists are urged to drive with due care and attention and to be extremely cautious while using our roads, so as to avoid accidents, casualties and or death.

Motorists are encouraged to:

Ensure that your vehicles are in road worthy condition before embarking on your journey.

Plan the route to your destination and allow enough time to get there.

Be alert to changing road and weather conditions.

Do not overload vehicles.

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other mind-altering substances.

Never drive while distracted. Stay focus and alert at all times.

Practice safe overtaking. Only overtake when it is absolutely safe to do so.

Stay within the speed limit at all times and even so drive to the condition of the road.

Ensure that your vehicles are duly licensed and insured in accordance with State regulations.

Never drink and drive and never drive and drink.

Recognise potentially dangerous drivers and be alert to pedestrians using the road.

Drive defensively with a focus on safety and respect towards all road users. Show tolerance for the mistakes of others and resist the temptation to retaliate.

Pedestrians are advised to make safe decisions while using the nation’s road and pay close attention to motorists/cyclists.

Pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the use of mobile phones, other handheld electronic devices and headphones while walking the street as this can have deadly consequences; never assume a driver will give the right of way and make every effort to make eye contact with the driver of a stopped or approaching vehicle before entering or attempting to cross any roadway; and do not walk the street if under the influence of alcohol or any other mind-altering substance, as this can impair decision-making skills, physical reflexes and other abilities.

Bikers / riders are reminded to wear their protective gears and do not exceed the speed limit; use the road wisely and obey all rules of the road.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) looks forward to the cooperation and support of all.

The RGPF wishes all a safe and happy holiday.

RGPF

