Effective 1 January 2021, all arriving travellers to Grenada are required to pay a one-time US$150/EC410 Coronavirus (Covid-19) test fee, which will cover their day 4 test or any test taken while on island.

Children under 5 years of age are exempt from taking any coronavirus (Covid-19) test in Grenada.

Travellers can pay the test fee ahead of their trip through a simple, convenient and user-friendly online system, which can be accessed at www.pay.gov.gd.

If unable or unwilling to pay through the online system ahead of the trip, all incoming passengers will be required to pay this fee at the Maurice Bishop International Airport upon arrival.

Although this has been a plan in place since Grenada reopened its borders in July, it has so far only applied to individuals in home quarantine.

Up until now, all other travellers have been tested at the expense of the State.

Beginning 1 January also, geofencing devices will be available for travellers in home quarantine or at designated smaller hospitality accommodations, so that those individuals can be actively and continually monitored.

The US$55/EC$150 payment for the devices can also be completed online through the same site; www.pay.gov.gd, or can be made upon arrival at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

