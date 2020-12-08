The Ministry of Infrastructure Development has commenced work on the main road linking Red Gate to Perdmontemps, St David.

In this regard, one lane of the road has been closed to facilitate the construction of a culvert and adjoining box drain, to improve the drainage in the area.

The general public is advised to make use of the Mango Hole Road (accessed from Petit Bacaye and bypassing the site of construction) as an alternative route to minimise delays when traversing the area. Trucks and other large vehicles are also advised to use alternative routes when travelling to and from Perdmontemps. The road is scheduled to reopen on 21 December 2020.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development would like to thank the residents of the area for their continued consideration for the ongoing works and apologises for any further inconvenience to the residents and general public.

