100 students are now more equipped for the Hilary school term, thanks to the ANSA McAL Foundation.

On Wednesday, 30 December, the Foundation donated 100 Amazon 7” Fire tablets to the Ministry of Education, designed to be provided to some of the most vulnerable students.

Managing Director of Carib Brewery Grenada Ltd, Ron Antoine, handed over the devices to Hon Emmalin Pierre, Minister of Education at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Education, Sir Eric Gairy Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, Saint George’s.

Upon presenting the devices, Antoine reiterated the importance of the private sector involvement in social issues; especially now as we are faced with a challenge that we all hope to soon overcome. He also stated that the Ansa McAL Group of Companies recognises its social responsibility and remains committed to playing its role.

Minister Pierre accepted the donation with an appreciative heart saying, “This is a timely gesture not just now in the midst of Covid, but it’s in line with the advancement and transformation in the education landscape. This token will be an advantage to the 100 students who will receive it”.

The tablets were purchased from funds raised through the ‘One Yard’ Virtual Benefit Concert aired on 30 October 2020. The concert was organised by the Ansa McAL Group with the aim of assisting students with accessing remote learning.

Devices have already been donated to the Education Ministries in Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana. St Kitts & Nevis is next in line.

GIS

