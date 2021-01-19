Organic farm Belmont Estate has recently been given kosher certification, a universal seal that certifies that the products of a company are of high quality, healthy, and safe in accordance with the dietary requirements of Jewish law.

The kosher symbol is sought after by consumers from religious communities and vegans.

STAR-K Kosher Certification, a leader in international kosher certification, has awarded Belmont Estate with the Kosher symbol of quality. The 17th-century plantation is only the second company to receive kosher certification in Grenada. Belmont Estate has received kosher certification for their chocolates, cocoa powder, cocoa balls and other cocoa products, teas, herbs, and spices.

The word kosher is an adaptation of the Hebrew word meaning “fit” or “proper.” Market studies show that even the non-Jewish consumer, when given the choice, prefers kosher-certified products because of the quality validation. According to the most recent Lubicom Marketing Consulting research data, the kosher market has developed into a $12.5 billion industry.

“We are very thrilled to receive our kosher certification,” Belmont Estate Managing Director Shadel Nyack Compton said. “This is something we had been working on over the past 2 years. Adding this to our long-standing organic certification validates our commitment to improving our products and providing the highest quality and healthiest food to our customers.”

The Lubicom data showed that there are about 12.35 million kosher consumers in the US. There are 1.3 million year-round Jewish consumers and 35 million non-Jewish consumers of kosher products. Belmont Estate seeks to expand to the US and international market to showcase the world-class quality of pure Grenadian products.

