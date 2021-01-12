Status: Full Time

AXCEL FINANCE is the leading regional microfinance institution, dedicated to providing high quality and innovative financial solutions for individuals and micro-enterprises across several markets in the Caribbean. Through active community engagement, we have successfully promoted social mobility and economic activity.

As the Operations Supervisor, you will be responsible to effectively supervise front‐line team members on a day-to-day basis to develop and grow our loan book. Superb management skills are critical as the Supervisor directly coaches and develops the credit and collections officers. An effective Supervisor interacts with employees and customers every day; leads by example, coaches, and holds the team accountable to do what’s right for the customer.

Key Responsibilities:

Supervise loan officers Attain branch loan production targets while maintaining acceptable delinquency levels as set by the Management Conduct verifications and approvals of all loan applications Participate in sales development activities Liaise with collectors and lawyers regarding delinquent clients Ensure high customer satisfaction levels.

Duties include, but not limited to:

Supervise staff, including loan officers, cashier, and office attendant Deliver legendary customer service by ensuring they receive prompt, efficient, and courteous service that exceeds their expectations daily Verify client and loan information following entries of CROs Approve and/or decline loans within assigned limits, ensuring that they are properly documented and within established guidelines. Ensure that all loan files are maintained in proper order for every credit customer before submission to final approval Evaluate the creditworthiness of clients by using the Company’s guidelines To systematically and aggressively followup on nonperforming and unsatisfactory accounts in order to reduce exposure and maintain loss experience to a minimum To review delinquency loan reports and initiate and/or make recommendations for remedial action as required with collectors and lawyers as necessary Verify end-of-day cash in accordance with the Company’s policy Ensure office is well maintained, functional, secure, equipped, clean, and opens and closes based on Company’s office hours.

Qualifications/Traits:

A degree in Business Management or related discipline

Minimum of 4 years of supervisory/managerial experience

Experience in small business lending would be preferred

Entrepreneurial business management orientation, sales planning, strong team-building skills

Strong probing, communication, analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills to effectively resolve complex customer and employee issues

Job experience with extensive customer contact, including building and maintain customer relationships

Ability to work efficiently in a high-demand, team-oriented, and fast-paced environment.

How You Will Spend Your Time:

Apply online by visiting www.axcelfinance.com/careers

