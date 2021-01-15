The following is an update as of 4 pm on Thursday, 14 January, 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
LOCALLY
|Total confirmed cases
|139
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Imported cases
|61
|Total patients currently in hospital
|0
|Total recovered cases
|129
|Total RT-PCR tests conducted
|18,314
|Total active cases
|9
|Total persons in self-isolation
|9
|Hospitalised cases
|6
|Total persons in quarantine facilities
|277
|Death(s)
|1
GLOBALLY
|CONFIRMED CASES
|NEW CASES
|DEATHS
|90,759,370
|424,348
|1,963,169
