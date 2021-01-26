by Linda Straker

Spike of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring islands

Over the last 24 hours, Grenada has no new cases

Curfew measures expected to remain in place for at least 2 weeks

The spike of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring islands has caused Grenada’s government to hold back on easing its 10 pm to 5 am curfew, and the measures are expected to remain in place for at least the next 2 weeks.

“Our health system, its strengths and its weaknesses are no different from theirs and as such we need to recognise that right now the threat of Covid-19 to Grenada has never been greater from outside of Grenada.” Health Minister Nickolas Steele explained that Grenada’s health system and border control have undergone some strengthening because they are not foolproof.

Based on shared information, St Vincent has over 600 active cases; Barbados has about 800 active cases and St Lucia has approximately 400 active cases.

“We are saying as a Ministry that there are still weaknesses in our system as there are in every single system, in every single country in the world right now dealing with this pandemic. One thing that is happening is that the virus is getting stronger and stronger and taking on more and more victims, so this is why you will find for this week and or at least for the next 2 weeks the curfew from 10 pm will remain, between 10 pm and 5 am,” he told reporters during the virtual weekly post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, 26 January 2021.

“I do understand and hear the calls from individuals who are saying there are no active community cases, no cluster cases in Grenada, that all of the cases we have picked up are travel cases and are in quarantine,” he said. “But we have to look at everything else that is going on while we want to find a balance between lives and livelihoods. We at this point in time, based on what we see happening throughout the region, based on the change we have seen with this virus and most recent changes with this virus, we prefer to err on the side of caution,” he advised.

“I know for many out there, this is what they won’t like to hear as many were looking forward to further easement, whether is just to be more sociable or whether it is business-related or are significantly affected by the curfew hours. But at this point in time, we cannot find a way to accommodate to our curfew going later to have more social activities with the risk, the way they are right now,” he said.

Over the last 24 hours, Grenada has no new cases. There are 11 persons in self-isolation and 270 in quarantine. The total number of cases since the virus was first identified stands at 148, and one death.

