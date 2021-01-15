The Fisheries Division of the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Cooperatives advises seafarers and the general public to exercise extreme caution in and around the waters of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

In recent days, there has been an increase in sightings of sharks in the marine environment of neighbouring Eastern Caribbean islands.

The public is encouraged to be vigilant when venturing out to sea.

Fishermen and the general public are also advised to report all sightings of sharks to the Fisheries Division and the Coast Guard.

Further, if a shark is sighted, persons should immediately leave the water.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.