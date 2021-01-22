Republic Bank Scholarship recipient Gideon George continues to receive financial support as he chases his academic dream of becoming an actuary.

George is on his second of a three-year scholarship awarded by the Bank. He is pursuing full-time studies at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Barbados, where he is majoring in Economics and Mathematics.

The Republic Bank Scholarship was instituted more than 2 decades ago. It is valued at $60,000 over 3 years and supports one Grenadian student at a time while pursuing studies at any of the UWI Campuses at Barbados, Trinidad or Jamaica. To date, as many as 25 Grenadians have received financial assistance under this programme. The areas of study covered are Business/Management Studies, Information Technology, Economics, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Finance and Accounting.

More information on the Bank’s Scholarship programme, including qualifying criteria, can be obtained from The UWI Open Campus Centre, Marryshow House, St George’s, or by visiting www.republicgrenada.com.

