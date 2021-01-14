The Government of Grenada is urging Grenadians to be vigilant, given the detection of an apparent increase in the impersonation of Government Ministers on social media platforms.

This practice is referred to as spoofing and technology experts define it as “the act of disguising communication from an unknown source, as coming from a known or trusted source”.

Government advises that Ministers are not in the practice of initiating contact with members of the public via private or direct messages on social media platforms. Ministers will respond to queries submitted by persons via private messages but will not initiate contact using such means.

Further, the public is advised that no Government process requires persons to use money transfer agencies to send money to receive any Government document or promise of financial assistance.

The population is advised to stay alert while using social media and to be aware of scammers.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.