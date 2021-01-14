Following the introduction of mandatory pre-departure testing for all inbound passengers to England from Friday, 15 January 2021, the Department for Transport has confirmed that a grace period is in place until Monday 18 January.

This will affect travellers whose journey originates in Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Passengers from these countries arriving in England before Monday morning will be allowed entry without a negative Covid-19 test.

Exemptions are still in place until Thursday, 21 January, 0400 GMT, to help travellers in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and St Lucia return to England without a negative Covid-19 test. This decision reflects current infrastructure challenges in these countries, including limited Covid-19 testing capacity and heightened demand for tests.

Further more detailed information on testing can be found at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-testing-for-people-travelling-to-england

All travellers must still complete a Passenger Locator Form before arrival into England. The link to the form can be found at https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before-travel-uk.

British High Commission, Bridgetown

