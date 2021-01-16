by Linda Straker
- Female resident at Mt Gay Psychiatric facility for over a year due to mental breakdown
- Forced sex matter reported to hospital management; apparently, no action taken
- Perpetrators identified to police
An investigation is ongoing into what can be described as an institutionalised “rape and pregnancy” of a resident at the Mt Gay Psychiatric Hospital.
The young lady who completed university education but experienced a mental breakdown a few years ago has been residing at the facility for over a year. However, recently she told her family that she wants to be removed from the facility.
“She insisted that she needed to get out, and it was at that point she informed her mother about the ongoing sexual assault which she alleged was done by 2 male staff on various occasions, and then the shocking confirmation of the pregnancy,” said a close family friend.
The matter is under investigation by the Sex Crimes Unit and the victim has already given statements to the relevant police officers.
It is understood that when the forced sex started, the young lady reported the matter to the management of the hospital, but apparently, no action was taken to protect her from the perpetrators whom she was able to identify to the police.
Mental health can be challenging and sometimes patient create stories that are so real to them, could this have been a case where she was not taken seriously?not saying this is the case but the management should have definitely look into this and protect that vulnerable individual.Thats not acceptable
Disgraceful behaviour from those who should be protecting and caring for those who are vulnerable such as this young woman. Management should’ve listened and appropriate actions taken. A DNA would be obvious evidence of paternity of one of the perpetrators. The court should come down hard on both of these sub-human predators and there should be serious consequences for management.
It would be helpful to know whether the alleged perpetrators are suspended pending investigation.
Many times people with mental health issues voices go unheard. This young lady reported the matter, but no one listened. All individuals who did nothing to help protect this lady should be held accountable.
Wow this is so sad and shocking. Women should not be abused and taken advantage of.
I am sadden to hear this. What kinda of management that she reported it too doesn’t do something about this. This is disgusting.
First fire the management who obviously is not in the right position and doesn’t care and she or he should be charged
Second arrest the men and put them in Richmond hill for the REST of their lives. This is just disgusting and I’m very upset to hear management did nothing
I agree with you 100% but whoever the person(s) in management should also be jailed.
Arrest these men and remand them to Her Majesty’s Prison for many years.
I second that!