The nightly curfew in Grenada will continue. However, it will now go into effect from 10 pm nightly. The curfew will continue to be lifted at 5 am daily.

The new time, agreed to on Monday during the weekly Cabinet meeting, allows more time for business operations and recreational activities.

However, Government continues to encourage the population to follow the protocols – wash or sanitise hands frequently, maintain physical distance and wear a mask at all times in public spaces.

Business owners and managers are also urged to ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols, which require them to maintain physical distance among patrons of their respective establishments and also keep a daily log which will facilitate prompt and efficient contact tracing, should that become necessary.

In addition to the extended hours for movement, Cabinet has also approved an increase in the number of persons allowed to attend weddings, funerals and social gatherings. The permitted number is now 20. For any number exceeding that, permission must be sought and granted.

The public is also advised that the ban on all commercial flights between Grenada and the United Kingdom will remain in effect, at least until 31 January 2021.

GIS

