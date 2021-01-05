The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) as mandated by the 2016 Electricity Act to set and review the rates that consumers pay for electricity, is seeking further input from the public on the regulations guiding the process.

The Draft Regulations on Tariff Setting Methodology have already been circulated for initial public and stakeholder comments, to which PURC has responded. Persons are now invited to comment on PURC’s responses.

The regulations are being developed in accordance with the current Act, which sets out legislations governing the electricity sector in Grenada. The Commission anticipates that the regulations will be fair and reasonable, encourage improved quality and security of the supply of electricity and will not be discriminatory or show undue preference.

The relevant documents to facilitate public responses can be found on the PURC’s website at www.purc.gd.

The time allowed for comments to the PURC’s response document will be 10 working days. Respondents are therefore required to forward comments by 16 January 2021.

All written responses should be emailed to [email protected] The PURC can be contacted at 437-1602 or 536-7877.

