The Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Co-operatives advises the general public that the Division of Co-operatives, previously located at the National Stadium, has been relocated to the third floor of the Ministerial Complex at the Sir Eric Gairy Botanical Gardens in St George.

Therefore, all correspondence to the Division of Co-operatives must be sent to the aforementioned address. The Division can be contacted via telephone number 440-6917.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience caused, and thanks the general public for their continued cooperation.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.