These Regulations may be cited as the EMERGENCY POWERS (COVID-19) (PROCLAMATION NO. 3) (NO. 2) (AMENDMENT) REGULATIONS, 2021, and shall be read as one with the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (Proclamation No. 3) (No. 2) Regulations, 2020, SRO No. 74 of 2020 hereinafter referred to as the “principal Regulations”.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.