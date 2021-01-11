Dear TAMCC Students,

Happy New Year and welcome to the new 2020–2021 semester. Trust you are remaining vigilant and keeping safe considering we are still under siege by Covid-19.

Please be reminded that classes for the January–April semester start today, Monday, 11 January 2021, for ALL students in ALL Schools (School of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies, School of Applied Arts and Technology and the School of Continuing Education).

For SASPS students, ALL face to face instructions are suspended. Therefore, ALL your courses will be delivered fully online until further notice. For SAAT/SCE students, your courses will be delivered using a blended approach. Your lecturer will provide you with more information regarding this approach.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to grapple with how to cope during this unprecedented time.

Please contact TAMCC for any other information at 440-1389 or email: [email protected]

Information Updates are posted daily on Facebook:

TAMCC Facebook Page: TA Marryshow Community College

TAMCC Profile: TAMCC Grenada

TAMCC

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.