Marketing Manager – Reports to Managing Director

The incumbent will be responsible for conducting in-depth data analysis, developing strategic insights, and translate them into successful marketing programmes and strategic initiatives for Carib Brewery Grenada Limited.

Key Duties include:

Plans and oversees the organisation’s market development by utilising global strategic planning processes to support and drive business profitability and by proactively introducing and delivering appropriate marketing strategies and initiatives

Provides marketing consultation to the Logistics Team to coordinate the ability to prioritise project-sequence activities and manage deliverables that are aligned with regional priorities

Provides leadership to the day-to-day operations of the Marketing Department, while maintaining focus on the Company’s strategic goals

Establishes and manages the Marketing Department to ensure all plans are within approved budgets, ensure annual performance objectives and the Company’s strategic goals are met

Establishes and implements appropriate strategies, marketing plans, and Brand communicating strategy to foster business growth potential, such as campaign planning and delivery support

Qualification and/or Experience:

Critical:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Management, or related field

Postgraduate qualifications such as an MBA will be an asset

At least 7 years’ experience in Marketing or Communications

Experience in Market Planning and Budgetary Control

Strategic and Creative Thinking

How to Apply:

Your application should be addressed to:

The Human Resource Department

Carib Brewery Grenada Limited

PO Box 202, St George, Grenada

Insert the job title in the subject line of your email eg. “Application – Marketing Manager.” Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]

Closing Date: 29 January 2021

