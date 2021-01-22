Marketing Manager – Reports to Managing Director
The incumbent will be responsible for conducting in-depth data analysis, developing strategic insights, and translate them into successful marketing programmes and strategic initiatives for Carib Brewery Grenada Limited.
Key Duties include:
- Plans and oversees the organisation’s market development by utilising global strategic planning processes to support and drive business profitability and by proactively introducing and delivering appropriate marketing strategies and initiatives
- Provides marketing consultation to the Logistics Team to coordinate the ability to prioritise project-sequence activities and manage deliverables that are aligned with regional priorities
- Provides leadership to the day-to-day operations of the Marketing Department, while maintaining focus on the Company’s strategic goals
- Establishes and manages the Marketing Department to ensure all plans are within approved budgets, ensure annual performance objectives and the Company’s strategic goals are met
- Establishes and implements appropriate strategies, marketing plans, and Brand communicating strategy to foster business growth potential, such as campaign planning and delivery support
Qualification and/or Experience:
Critical:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Management, or related field
- Postgraduate qualifications such as an MBA will be an asset
- At least 7 years’ experience in Marketing or Communications
- Experience in Market Planning and Budgetary Control
- Strategic and Creative Thinking
How to Apply:
Your application should be addressed to:
The Human Resource Department
Carib Brewery Grenada Limited
PO Box 202, St George, Grenada
Insert the job title in the subject line of your email eg. “Application – Marketing Manager.” Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]
Closing Date: 29 January 2021
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story