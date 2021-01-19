The Ministry of Health has launched its “Protect! Respect! Always Wear Your Mask” Covid-19 Prevention Campaign. The objective is to encourage citizens and visitors to wear a face mask, when in public spaces to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The campaign which promotes the personal, economic, health and social benefits associated with the proper and continued wearing of face masks, has attracted the support of top government officials, business operators, community leaders, groups, organisations and individuals, who are lending their voice to help spread the message.

Grenada’s Health Minister Hon. Nickolas Steele who is one of the key messengers in the campaign, said the Ministry welcomes the support of all stakeholders in promoting the “Protect! Respect! Always Wear Your Mask” campaign, which urges everyone to follow the health and safety protocols to protect themselves, their families, and community members from the deadly coronavirus.

Minister Steele said, “In order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, protect lives and livelihoods, we must all unite and continue practicing the recommended protocols which include wearing a mask when in public spaces. This is even more important where the required 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.”

The Health Minister added that one of the best ways to quickly return to some degree of normality is by wearing a mask and curbing the spread of the virus.

The “Protect! Respect! Always Wear Your Mask” Covid-19 prevention campaign will utilise posters, flyers, videos, social media, as well as public and private transportation to ensure that this very important public health message of mask wearing is spread throughout the tri-island state.

The campaign is endorsed by Prime Minister, Dr the Rt Hon Keith Mitchell, whose message to the public is that, “We all have a fundamental responsibility to protect ourselves and loved ones.” The Prime Minister encouraged everyone to follow the protocols.

